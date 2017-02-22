Oakland City Council Urges Dakota Access Pipeline Divestment

February 22, 2017 10:26 AM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to pass Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan’s resolution urging the California Public Employee’s Retirement System to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline.

According to city officials, CalPERS owns about $1.1 million shares of Energy Transfer Partners, the company involved in the controversial pipeline project in North Dakota, which has drawn widespread protests.

City officials said the project is a threat to public health, the water supply and sacred indigenous lands, and they do not want their pension funds contributing to the pipeline.

“This is something that not only threatens our whole planet, but which also represents a level of environmental racism which we as Californians should not put our money toward,” Kaplan said.

“Tonight’s unanimous vote proves that with the current president, there is still plenty we can do to influence change, and one of those things is to not allow our money to go into these projects that go against our values,” she said.

The project was placed on hold last year but in his first week of office, President Donald Trump vowed to move ahead with pipeline construction.

The resolution garnered support from constituents and organizations, including the Service Employees International Union Local 1021 and the California Nurses Association.

