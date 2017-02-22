Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge Near Big Sur ‘Beyond Repair’

BIG SUR (CBS SF) – Caltrans says the storm damage to the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge near Big Sur is beyond repair and could shut down that section of Highway 1 indefinitely.

Highway 1 has been periodically closed in both directions at the bridge since earlier in February when fractures were noticed in both the support pillars and the span due slumping from a nearby hillside, officials said. The bridge was closed completely to vehicle traffic on Feb. 15.

Further assessment on Wednesday indicated that the bridge will need to be removed and replaced.

According to a report in the San Jose Mercury News, Caltrans did not know the time frame for the current span to get demolished and a new bridge to be built.

The National Weather Service posted images on Wednesday morning that showed the extent of the damage.

Here are a few pics of the damage to the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur. Damage due to slumping hill side from excessive rain. #castorm pic.twitter.com/oge0IzrZOM — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 22, 2017

While parts of Big Sur were cut off to most on the Central Coast due to the closure, some more well-heeled visitors were paying to make their escape.

According to reports, those with cash to spare can hop on a helicopter to the Monterey Regional Airport. The price per helicopter ride was steep at $780, but the three seats in the chopper mean a shared ride can bring the price tag down a bit.