SFPD Officer Guides Students To Discover Africa And Themselves

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) Dozens of inner city young people discover their own self-worth on an all-expenses-paid trip to Africa thanks to this week’s Jefferson Award winner.

Officer Jason Johnson mentored a 14-year-old who still went on to commit first degree murder. It made him think, ‘What could I do differently to keep kids on the right track?’

He’s gone on to take more than 40 Bayview youth on all-expenses paid trips to Ghana over the last four years. The 10-day trips are funded by grants and donations raised through his nonprofit, Operation Genesis. Students volunteer, experience African culture, and return, inspired. He chose Ghana because it was the first African country to win independence. And because most of the slave fortresses were there, many African Americans can trace their heritage to Ghana.

“You can achieve anything that you put your mind to,” Johnson explained.

“Ever since the Africa trip I’ve been a different person,” said U.C. Berkeley freshman Dexter Cato. He still wears a bracelet from last year’s trip, a symbol of lessons learned. “To me, it shows to be generous, to be hardworking, to be good to people.”

Officer Johnson, fondly known as JJ, also leads weekly fitness sessions for kids in juvenile probation, and Operation Genesis offers a

summertime Youth Career Academy to help kids better understand the role of law enforcement and even inspire them to pursue a career in criminal justice.

At the Boys and Girls Club’s Willie Mays Clubhouse, athletic director Alfred Hollins says the 8-year police veteran is like family.

“Sometimes you forget he wears a badge, like in the suit, because he’s so down to earth, he’s so cool,” said Hollins.

Johnson is a role model to 16-year-old Darion Dawson.

“I see how he brings happiness to me and other people,” said Dawson. “That shows me I can do the same.”

“My whole goal is to be the mentor I didn’t have growing up,” added Johnson.

So for changing young lives through Operation Genesis, this week’s Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Officer Jason Johnson.