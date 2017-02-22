Woman Set On Fire In San Francisco’s Potrero Hill After Argument

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman was set on fire while she was sleeping in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said Wednesday.
The 35-year-old woman had fallen asleep in the area of 17th and Vermont streets after having an argument with a man and a woman, police said.
She awoke Tuesday morning somewhere between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. covered in an unknown substance with one of the suspects holding a flame next to her, which caused her to catch on fire.
The woman was taken to the hospital, but was expected to survive her injuries.
No arrest was reported as of this morning and police did not release a detailed description of the suspects.
