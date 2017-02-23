88-Year-Old Stockton Woman Arrested For Stabbing Son

February 23, 2017 11:56 AM
Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS SF) – Police officers in Stockton arrested an 88-year-old woman Tuesday on attempted homicide charges after she stabbed her son, according to authorities.

According to the Stockton Police Department, on Tuesday at about 1 p.m. officers responded to a report of a family disturbance on the 100 block of West Tenth Street in the citys Seaport District.

Upon arriving, officers found that the suspect, 88-year-old Amalia Guerrero, had stabbed her 57-year-old son.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Officers arrested Guerrero for attempt homicide. She was being held without bail at the San Joaquin County Jail.

