Artists Respond To President Trump’s Removal Of Bathroom Protection For Transgender Students

February 23, 2017 8:53 AM
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry, Josh Groban, America’s Got Talent’s Jackie Evancho, Lance Bass, Mark Hoppus and others took to Twitter on Wednesday to express their feelings about President Trump’s action to remove bathroom protections for transgender students.

The move revokes the guidance issued to public schools by the Obama administration that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms according to the gender they identify with.

Katy Perry lent her support to the transgender community. Evancho, made a pointed jab at the president’s action, standing up on behalf of her 18-year-old trans sister, Juliet, who is currently involved in a lawsuit against her school district over the right to use the women’s room at school.

