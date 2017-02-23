Artists Respond To President Trump’s Removal Of Bathroom Protection For Transgender Students

By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry, Josh Groban, America’s Got Talent’s Jackie Evancho, Lance Bass, Mark Hoppus and others took to Twitter on Wednesday to express their feelings about President Trump’s action to remove bathroom protections for transgender students.

The move revokes the guidance issued to public schools by the Obama administration that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms according to the gender they identify with.

Katy Perry lent her support to the transgender community. Evancho, made a pointed jab at the president’s action, standing up on behalf of her 18-year-old trans sister, Juliet, who is currently involved in a lawsuit against her school district over the right to use the women’s room at school.

Trans friend, if you are struggling tonight, please reach out to @TrevorProject and @Translifeline. Equality for all! #ISTANDWITHGAVIN pic.twitter.com/bgipj0rmqg — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 23, 2017

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017

What an asshole! Trump administration withdraws federal protections on transgender bathrooms in schools @CNNPolitics https://t.co/HuazYmhe2a — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) February 23, 2017

Trans community you are not alone. We stand with you and support you and there is help. https://t.co/SQRZPRkRFW — josh groban (@joshgroban) February 23, 2017

I don't know what to say other than I'm proud to stand alongside the LGBTQ community. 🏳️‍🌈 — Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) February 23, 2017

Why would a government actively rescind protections for transgender students. Wtf ? Some of these politcians are twisted+sick in the head. — Garbage (@garbage) February 23, 2017

