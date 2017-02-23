Berkeley School Stabbing Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old student was charged Thursday with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing a female administrator at a private school in West Berkeley on Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors said.

Angel Juarez, who’s being held in custody without bail, is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland at 2 p.m.

The alleged attack occurred at Via Center, a private special education school at 2126 Sixth St., at about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Berkeley police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

The administrator was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and released.

Frankel said that after the stabbing Juarez fled the scene and ran west on University Avenue, over the Interstate Highway 80 overpass.

But Juarez was arrested a short time later after the California Highway Patrol spotted him near Buchanan Street and Interstate Highway 80.

