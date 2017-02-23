Fireworks, Skiing In Tahoe On The Fourth

SQUAW VALLEY (CBS SF) – When you think about celebrating the Fourth Of July, thoughts turn to fireworks and backyard barbeques but not really taking a run down a Lake Tahoe ski slope.

Mother Nature’s wintry assault on the Tahoe area this year has made that a definite possibility.

Squaw Valley officials Thursday announced they anticipate remaining open for Fourth of July holiday after being inundate with nearly 38 feet of snow so far this year with more on the way.

Other resorts have extended their current season, but not yet as long as to July 4th. Heavenly and Northstar will both extend their seasons past their initial scheduled closing day of April 16.

Heavenly Mountain Resort will be open daily for the week of April 16-23 and then again on the weekend of April 28-30. Northstar California will be open daily from April 16-23.

Skiers like Steven Hemphill are fired up about the idea of skiing in July.

“There are resorts around the Lake saying we could make it July 4th,” he said. “There’s a lot of snow. The base and the depth is really great for Spring skiing.”

After years of drought, Mother Nature has buried the Lake Tahoe ski resorts under snowfalls measured in feet and not inches.

Across the Tahoe area, resorts have gotten nearly 40 feet or more of snow this year with several weeks left to add even more.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has already surpassed its annual average snowfall of 450 inches by 115 inches, with months left to go in the season.

After topping its 45-year historic record for snowfall in a single month with 282 inches in January, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has received nearly 15 feet in February with seven days remaining.

As of Wednesday, the resort has amassed 126% of its average annual snowfall, 63% of which fell in January alone.

Northstar was reporting it has 551 inches – nearly 46 feet of snow so far this year. Heavenly in South Lake Tahoe has gotten 544 inches – 45 feet – and Kirkwood has 556 inches or 46.3 feet.

The last time Sugar Bowl had this much snow by the end of February was 1983-84 when the snowfall total had reached 629 inches.

As of Wednesday, the resort had received 565 inches — 47 feet of snow.

Issac Gilligan grew up in Europe, but now he lives in San Jose. He was preparing for a day of skiing Wednesday afternoon.

“This is more than in the Alps,” he said. “Even in the Alps I cannot see as much snow as I see here today.”

Petaluma’s Nicole Bachman also was admiring the massive drifts near the ski runs.

“It’s been a long time,” she said of seeing such large levels of snow.