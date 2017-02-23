Santa Rosa Police Finally Nab Their Man

February 23, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities have arrested a man on the top of Santa Rosa’s list of most wanted criminals after a 12-year search.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2moHtgg ) that the suspect was arrested Wednesday at a rural residence outside Redding. The arrest was a joint effort between Santa Rosa detectives, FBI agents and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was wanted for the Jan. 15, 2005 shooting death of 27-year-old Semere Girmai, of Santa Rosa. Police say the shooting was an execution-style slaying.

The shooting was allegedly motivated by a cocaine and methamphetamine distribution feud between the men, who had gang ties.

After his arrested on Wednesday, the man initially gave a fake name before eventually admitting to being on the run all these years.

