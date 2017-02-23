Sausalito Mudslide Closes Alexander Avenue Until Early March

February 23, 2017 9:44 PM
SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — Alexander Avenue, which connects Sausalito to the Golden Gate Bridge, will be closed to vehicles through Mar. 4 due to a mudslide.

Users of a bicycle and pedestrian pathway on Alexander Avenue should expect congestion and delays of thirty minutes or more while workers remove debris from Monday’s mudslide, according to Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District spokeswoman Priya Clemens.

The District, Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the City of Sausalito made the decision to close Alexander Avenue, Clemens said.

The District has installed interchangeable message boards about the closure and notified San Francisco bicycle rental businesses about the possible impact to riders, Clemens said.

