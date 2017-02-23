WWII Grenade Forces San Leandro Recycling Facility Evacuation

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A suspected World War II era grenade found on a conveyer belt at an East Bay recycling facility Thursday forced workers to flee the plant and a bomb squad to be sent in, authorities said.
San Leandro Police Department said the device was later deemed harmless and the workers were allowed to return to the building.
Authorities said they received a call at about 6:30 a.m. reporting the discovery of the grenade at the Alameda County Industries located at 610 Aladdin Ave.
The building was immediately evacuated for safety reasons and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called in, determined the device was harmless and took custody of it.
“We see a lot of WWII era grenades that are commonly marketed as novelty items,” said Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.
“People often find these items while going through property of deceased veterans and relatives,” said Kelly. “Most the time these grenades are inert. However on occasion, we find live explosives.”
Kelly added that “citizens who encounter hand grenades, munitions and other types of ordnance should call their local police department.”