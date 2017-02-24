Body Found Along Fremont Creek Identified As Missing Tracy Woman

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A body discovered in a Fremont creek Thursday night has been determined to be that of a missing woman who plunged into the creek while driving during a rainstorm last month.

The body of Jayda Jenkins was found around 5:30 p.m. Thursday along Alameda Creek in the Ardenwood area of Fremont, police said.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of the 18-year-old from Tracy Friday morning.

Jenkins body was found by a walking his dogs along a trail on the north side of the creek. Fremont police said the body had been in the water for “some time.”

On January 21, Jenkins apparently lost control after a collision with another vehicle on Niles Canyon Road during a heavy rainstorm and went into the water. Three days later, her overturned car was pulled from the creek but her body was not inside.

Rescue workers searched the area extensively after the crash but did not locate her body.

The sheriff’s office Friday morning on Twitter sent their condolences to Jenkins’ family and friends as part of its confirmation of

Jenkins’ identity.

