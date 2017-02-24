Concord PD: Parents Of Impregnated Molestation Victim Allowed Relationship

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with 13 felony counts of child molestation after an investigation revealed he had been having a relationship with an underage girl and got her pregnant, prosecutors said.

The teenaged girl reported an incident of domestic violence from the father of her 2-year-old child on Feb. 8.

Through an investigation, police found that Antonio Parra-Rodriguez began a relationship with the victim when he was 21-years-old and she was 12-years-old.

Police said the parents of the victim allegedly allowed the relationship between their daughter and Parra-Rodriguez to continue even after learning his age.

Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney Diana Weiss said the parents of the victim were also arrested in connection with felony charges filed for failing to protect their child.

Weiss said the mother of the victim was arraigned Thursday in Martinez and pleaded not guilty.

The victim’s father and Parra-Rodriguez are scheduled to be arraigned on March 14.

Anyone with additional information about Parra-Rodriguez is encouraged to contact the Concord Police Department Special Victim’s Unit at (925) 671-3020.

