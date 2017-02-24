Gov. Brown Seeks $437 Million For Flood Control, Emergency Response

February 24, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: California, flood control, Gov. Jerry Brown

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown wants to spend $437 million on flood control and emergency response in the water-logged state.

Brown said Friday he would do that by redirecting $50 million from the state general fund and requesting a $387 million appropriation from the voter-approved 2014 Proposition 1 water bond.

Both actions require approval by the state Legislature, and Brown is asking that it be done as soon as possible.

Brown also is seeking updates on flood inundation maps and emergency action plans as well as enhanced dam inspections.

The governor says that overall the state has $187 billion in unmet infrastructure needs.

Comments

One Comment

  1. AceDoubleDown (@ThomasSpirlock) says:
    February 24, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    HaHa… President Trump is your daddy California…Gonna beg Jerry?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia