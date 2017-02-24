Green’s Pierce Taunt Latest Warriors-Clippers Drama

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Even with the Golden State Warriors holding a 10-game winning streak over the Los Angeles Clippers, there is little doubt that the clubs are locked into one of the NBA’s most heated rivalries.

And leave it to Warriors All-Star Draymond Green to turn up the heat even higher.

During Golden State’s 123-113 victory over the Clippers – a win fueled by a 50-point third quarter Warriors onslaught – Green began to taunt retiring Clippers star Paul Pierce as he sat on the Los Angeles bench.

At one point Green yelled – “”Quit Chasing that farewell tour…they don’t love you like that. What you thought you was Kobe?”

The taunting triggered a social media firestorm that began before the final horn.

Draymond Green is a savage 😂😭💯 pic.twitter.com/5xbuA7xtye — LakeShowYo™ (@LakeShowYo) February 24, 2017

Talking trash is fine but just to be clear here, Draymond Green will never be the player Paul Pierce was in his prime. — Hamid (@Hamid_230) February 24, 2017

Career avg by age 26 Paul Pierce: 23.2 pts, 6.5 reb, 3.6 ast, 1.8 stl, 0.9 blk Draymond Green: 8.9 pts, 6.7 reb, 4.0 ast, 1.3 stl, 1.0 blk — @KGTrashTalk (@KGTrashTalk) February 24, 2017

Draymond Green is my least favorite athlete. Guys a dickbag, who are you to talk shit to the truth. Come at the king, you best not miss. 3-1 — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) February 24, 2017

And Pierce fired back with a taunt of his own on twitter after the game.