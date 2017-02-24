Overturned Trailer And Debris Cleared From I-780 In Benicia

BENICIA (CBS SF) — An overturned trailer shut down all lanes of I-780 for almost an hour late Friday morning in Benicia after spilling concrete across the roadway, according to authorities.
At about 10:30 a.m., CHP first reported that the trailer had overturned after an accident while traveling westbound on I-780 near Southampton Road. The trailer was carrying concrete or rocks and spilled debris across all lanes of the freeway.
While the occupants of the vehicle have been able to extricate themselves, CHP had to wait for equipment to clean up the debris before reopening the freeway to traffic.
511.org tweeted that all lanes had reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Drivers were told to expect some residual delays.