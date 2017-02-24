Pro Golfer Strips Down To Underwear

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Shawn Stefani attempted to prove the old saying true that the clothes don’t make the man during the second round at the PGA Honda Classic.
After hitting his tee shot into the water on the 6th hole, Stefani elected to strip down to his underwear to play a shot out of the water rather than take a drop and one stroke penalty.
Stefani will have plenty of time to dry his clothes. He bogeyed the hole and missed the cut after going two-over par through 36 holes. Ryan Palmer and Wesley Bryan are tied for the lead at 9-under.