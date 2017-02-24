Sen. Feinstein Met By Protesters Demanding Anti-Trump Commitment

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein got an earful from progressives in her hometown who want her to put up a strong stand against Donald Trump.

About 200 demonstrators stood on a sidewalk along Washington Street in San Francisco with signs urging obstruction at a formal Q and A.

People sometimes interrupted Feinstein (D-CA), saying her opposition to the administration so far has not been strong enough.

Feinstein has built a reputation in the Senate as a moderate, who is willing to cross the aisle and compromise.

And on Friday, she said she intends to work with Republicans whenever possible, but she also had pointed criticism for the President’s executive orders.

“Which have been to a great extent poorly thought out and many of them probably won’t stand a court test or test of time,” she said.

Most of the questions at the Public Policy Institute of California were pre-selected and protesters said they want Feinstein to hold a wide open town hall, something she has never done as a senator.

She said she would try to set something up the next time she is in the Bay Area.