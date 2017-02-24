Shaquille O’Neal, Javale McGee Ramp Up Their Twitter War Overnight

February 24, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, NBA, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

The beef between Golden State Warriors center Javale McGee and Inside the NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal has been simmering for much of the season now.

McGee took umbrage with the many times that O’Neal has featured him in the recurring segment “Shaqtin’ A Fool” on the show and the two have been in a Twitter war of words before.

Last night following the Warriors game against the Clippers, however, Shaq and Javale took it to a whole other level.

The back and forth was set off by some of Shaq’s comments during the show, leading to this tweet from McGee.

For a moment, it seemed that would be the only tweet we got on the subject.

But, nope, that wouldn’t have been fun enough to warrant a full post. As you probably guessed, there was plenty more.

McGee then proceeded to offer his theory as to why Shaq continues to talk about him.

As you would imagine, Shaq wasn’t exactly thrilled about Javale’s first tweet in which he was mentioned, and well, went on a rant of his own.

The fun didn’t stop there. Oh no, we were just getting started. McGee clapped back with a couple of more not necessarily safe for work tweets.

However, Shaq wasn’t about to let McGee have the last word. If you’ve followed the big man on Twitter, you know he’s a pretty proficient user of memes and photoshop. That led to the following tweet.

Ouch. Doesn’t seem like this feud will be ending anytime soon. Particularly since Shaq made this parody of Doctor Strange based around Javale.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia