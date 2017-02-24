Shaquille O’Neal, Javale McGee Ramp Up Their Twitter War Overnight

Ryan Mayer

The beef between Golden State Warriors center Javale McGee and Inside the NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal has been simmering for much of the season now.

McGee took umbrage with the many times that O’Neal has featured him in the recurring segment “Shaqtin’ A Fool” on the show and the two have been in a Twitter war of words before.

Last night following the Warriors game against the Clippers, however, Shaq and Javale took it to a whole other level.

The back and forth was set off by some of Shaq’s comments during the show, leading to this tweet from McGee.

@SHAQ get my 🥜's out of your mouth! And EAD! #thatisall — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

For a moment, it seemed that would be the only tweet we got on the subject.

Aight y'all I'm done responding… I think🤔🤔🤔 — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

But, nope, that wouldn’t have been fun enough to warrant a full post. As you probably guessed, there was plenty more.

Last thing: think about this…. h3 woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL? — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

McGee then proceeded to offer his theory as to why Shaq continues to talk about him.

Maybe he's in love with me…. maybe I should be flattered? IDK GUYS!! pic.twitter.com/Buqyqc2PBb — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

As you would imagine, Shaq wasn’t exactly thrilled about Javale’s first tweet in which he was mentioned, and well, went on a rant of his own.

@JaValeMcGee34 don't be acting like u a g I'll smack the s**t out yo bum ass u da one that be looking stupid with your dumb ass #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

The fun didn’t stop there. Oh no, we were just getting started. McGee clapped back with a couple of more not necessarily safe for work tweets.

Oh we threatening people now? Kick rocks you old bastard… you ain't gone do sh** !!! And that's on my mama… stick to cooning! https://t.co/ZFuGREc1WJ — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Forget being on a good team… Ima grown man… you've had these 🥜's in yo mouth for 5-6 years now… u thought I was just gone stay silent? https://t.co/3gTpTgVgmU — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

However, Shaq wasn’t about to let McGee have the last word. If you’ve followed the big man on Twitter, you know he’s a pretty proficient user of memes and photoshop. That led to the following tweet.

America meet Javale "BUM" McGee pic.twitter.com/ENw4VLE5I7 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Ouch. Doesn’t seem like this feud will be ending anytime soon. Particularly since Shaq made this parody of Doctor Strange based around Javale.