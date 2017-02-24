Shaquille O’Neal, Javale McGee Ramp Up Their Twitter War Overnight

Ryan Mayer
The beef between Golden State Warriors center Javale McGee and Inside the NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal has been simmering for much of the season now.
McGee took umbrage with the many times that O’Neal has featured him in the recurring segment “Shaqtin’ A Fool” on the show and the two have been in a Twitter war of words before.
Last night following the Warriors game against the Clippers, however, Shaq and Javale took it to a whole other level.
The back and forth was set off by some of Shaq’s comments during the show, leading to this tweet from McGee.
For a moment, it seemed that would be the only tweet we got on the subject.
But, nope, that wouldn’t have been fun enough to warrant a full post. As you probably guessed, there was plenty more.
McGee then proceeded to offer his theory as to why Shaq continues to talk about him.
As you would imagine, Shaq wasn’t exactly thrilled about Javale’s first tweet in which he was mentioned, and well, went on a rant of his own.
The fun didn’t stop there. Oh no, we were just getting started. McGee clapped back with a couple of more not necessarily safe for work tweets.
However, Shaq wasn’t about to let McGee have the last word. If you’ve followed the big man on Twitter, you know he’s a pretty proficient user of memes and photoshop. That led to the following tweet.
Ouch. Doesn’t seem like this feud will be ending anytime soon. Particularly since Shaq made this parody of Doctor Strange based around Javale.