Steve Kerr, Kevin Durant Defend Javale McGee

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant were quick to defend Javale McGee following his latest twitter feud with TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal.

ESPN reported the Warriors contacted Turner Sports to express their concerns about O’Neal’s ongoing behavior toward McGee.

“It’s one thing to have a little fun, but I think he can go a little over the top. You think about JaVale’s career where you’re in this position where someone on national TV is making fun of you night after night. It’s not the greatest thing for your reputation. I can tell you that I had a preconceived notion of JaVale before I got here that turned out to be false,” Kerr told reporters after Friday’s practice.

Durant was also critical of how O’Neal has treated McGee. “I understand that Shaq works for a company that wants him to do that type of stuff, make fun of players. It’s cool, it’s funny, but when you keep doing it time and time and time again and a guy actually disagrees with you and you threaten him, I didn’t know cops could threaten civilians like that.”

The Warriors might not want to hold their breath waiting on an apology from O’Neal. After hearing Durant’s comments, the Hall of Famer tweeted a message to Durant:

@KDTrey5 mind yo business this ain't for you, — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

O’Neal has continued to target McGee in his weekly bloopers segment “Shaqtin’ A Fool” on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” It continued again Thursday night when O’Neal poked fun at McGee during a parody of Doctor Strange, which caused McGee to fire back on Twitter.

America meet Javale "BUM" McGee pic.twitter.com/ENw4VLE5I7 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

