Tommy Chong On Potential Pot Crackdown “Stay High”

(CBS SF/AP) – Tommy Chong has a message for those fearing a crackdown on recreational marijuana use: Don’t worry. Stay High.
Chong shot to fame in the 1970s alongside Cheech Marin as the stoner comedy duo Cheech & Chong.
After White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Thursday that the Department of Justice “will be further looking into” recreational pot use, Chong tweeted, “Of course Trump is going after legal marijuana but like the failed Muslim ban it will be defeated in court. Don’t worry stay High.”
Chong has a line of marijuana products on the market in states where pot is legal.
