Groundwater Will Be Added San Francisco’s Hetch Hetchy Water

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s world-famous Hetch Hetchy water is about to change.
Starting in March, a small amount of groundwater will be added to the Sierra mountain drinking water.
Businesses who use water in everything from pizza to coffee, fear the change will make their products taste different.
Everything is water,” says Luciano Repetto, owner of Graffeo Coffee. “If you change the composition of the water you’re going to change the taste, of course.”
Matthew Carlisle, manager of Goodfella’s Pizzeria agrees.
“The taste of our family owned dough will be different,” he says. “We were wondering if we might have to ship water from New York.”
In fact, San Francisco’s water changed last month when the Public Utilities Commission switched to reservoir water during repairs on a mountain tunnel. They say they did not see a spike in complaints about the quality.
As to why the PUC is choosing to change the Hetch Hetchy water, they say it will conserve the water supply before the next drought.