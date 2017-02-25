Oakland Dumped Ghost Ship Fire Debris Next To Bay Shoreline Park

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf discussed a plan for fighting illegal dumping in East Oakland but she defended the city when confronted about the dumping it did with debris from the Ghost Ship warehouse fire.
Piles of debris were discovered on city property at Martin Luther King Jr. Shoreline Park less than 100 yards from the edge of San Leandro Bay, next to a soccer field where children play.
Schaaf told KPIX 5 Friday evening that a decision was made based on options the city had before storms moved through the area.
Residents are worried that the debris, which still reek of smoke, could contain toxins like asbestos.
The city claims the debris was turned over to the property owner on Dec. 11 but Schaaf says there’s a legal battle over who’s responsible for the clean up.
Despite that, Schaaf claims the city will work with all parties involved to ensure that the materials will be removed quickly and safely.