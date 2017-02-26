San Jose Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing Downtown

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning that left one man dead, according to authorities.

On Sunday at 12:06 a.m., San Jose Police Officers were received a call about a person stabbed in the area of 83 S. 2nd Street, the location of Mexican restaurant Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina in downtown San Jose.

Arriving officers found an adult male victim suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at a local area hospital a short time later.

San Jose police homicide and crime scene investigators are responding to the scene. The motive or circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation and no suspects have been identified or apprehended.

The identity of the victim will not be released until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the victim’s identity and notified next of kin. No other information is currently available.

The police investigation shut down Second Street, blocking VTA light rail train service to downtown San Jose. The transit service set up a bus bridge to cover the light rail closure and bus lines headed to the area will be rerouted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barg #3640 or Detective Smith #3487 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.