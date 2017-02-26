Santa Rosa Police Identify Victims In 2 Related Homicides

February 26, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Homicide, Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa Police

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two homicide victims who were found dead at separate homes Saturday in Santa Rosa have been identified by police.

At 10:53 a.m., officers responded to a home at 2630 Valley Center Drive, where they found 57-year-old Dale Robert Carlson dead, police said.

As officers were investigating Carlson’s death, at 12:37 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of another deceased person at a different home, located at 1566 Glenbrook Drive, according to police.

There, officers found 37-year-old Jessica Noel Carlson, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the two homicides appear to be related, police said.

