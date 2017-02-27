BMW In Which Tupac Was Shot On Sale For $1.5 Million

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The car in which rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot is for sale, with an asking price of $1.5 million.

California memorabilia dealer Moments in Time has listed the 1996 BMW 750iL that once belonged to Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight on its website. Shakur was riding with Knight in the car when he was shot during a drive-by attack in Las Vegas in September 1996. He died six days later at the age of 25.

The car has been restored but upon close inspection, indentations from the bullets are still visible in the door panels, according to TMZ.

The listing doesn’t offer details on the car’s history in the years since Shakur’s killing. But a check of the vehicle identification number provided shows it has been well-used, with more than 92,000 miles on the odometer.

No word as to whether there have been any offers, but word of the listing set off barrage of comments on social media, with some expressing interest, and other calling the sale, “sad.”

Tupac was born in New York City, moved to the Bay Area in 1988. He lived in Marin City and Oakland. The city of Oakland declared his birthday, June 16, “Tupac Shakur Day.”

Moments in Time specializes in rare original autographs and historical documents. The BMW listing shares the same page as a handwritten letter by Galileo and the surrender agreement ending World War II.

