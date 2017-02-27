Justin Timberlake Blows Up on Twitter Following Oscars Performance

February 27, 2017 8:53 AM
By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Justin Timberlake’s performance of “Can’t Stop the Feeling” on the live broadcast of the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday evening saw the singer top the charts once again.

Timberlake hit number one on the Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 chart, which measures the real-time acceleration of conversation around artists and their music on Twitter. Shortly after his performance at 8:30 p.m. EST he shot up to number one.

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart on May 28, 2016, and is from the soundtrack of the film Trolls. The music video for the song also dropped in May of last year and has amassed nearly 5.5 million views. Timberlake garnered his first Oscar nomination for best original song with “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Watch Timberlake’s Oscars performance here:


