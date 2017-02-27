San Francisco State Basketball Gears Up For Postseason

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The San Francisco State men’s basketball team can’t wait for March Madness to start. They will begin their postseason on the final day in February.
San Francisco State will host Cal State Los Angeles on Tuesday night in the opening round of the CCAA Tournament. The Gators finished the regular season 23-4, good for sole possession of second place. The 23 wins are their most in a season since 1939-40.
The goal now is simple according to head coach Paul Trevor, now in his 7th season at San Francisco State. “We want to hang a banner in the Swamp,” he said during an appearance on KPIX’s “Gameday.”
After this week’s conference tournament, the Gators hope to be selected to the eight-team west regional as part of the NCAA Division II Tournament. San Francisco State is currently ranked 13th nationally in the National Association of Basketball Coaches NCAA Division II rankings.