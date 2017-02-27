1 Dead, 5 Hurt After San Jose-Bound Plane Crashes In Riverside

February 27, 2017 5:47 PM

RIVERSIDE (CBS SF) — Authorities say at least one person is dead and five are injured after a small plane crashed into two homes and sparked a huge fire in Southern California.

The twin-engine Cessna 310 crashed under unknown circumstances shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport headed for San Jose.

The plane was about a half-mile northeast of airport, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

Riverside Police Lt. Charles Payne said the plane collided with two homes. Chopper video from KCAL/KCBS showed at least one home engulfed in flames.

Riverside fire Capt. Tyler Reynolds says four people were aboard the plane and two victims were pulled from one of the houses that caught fire Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the dead person was from the house or the plane.

Two witnesses told TV stations that a woman crawled from one of the houses with her clothes on fire, saying she had been flying the plane.
Other homes in the area were being evacuated.

