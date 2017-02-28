WATCH LIVE: President Trump Addresses Joint Session Of Congress

‘Gossip Girl’ Star Penn Badgley Ties The Knot

February 28, 2017 5:45 PM
February 28, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: Married, Gossip Girl, Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke

(CBS SF) – Sorry to all ‘Gossip Girl‘ fans, Dan, The Lonely Boy is no longer alone. Penn Badgley has tied the knot to long-time girlfriend, Domino Kirke. She is the sister of “Girls” star, Jemima Kirke.

The couple said their “I do’s” at a courthouse in Brooklyn, New York Monday afternoon. Domino shared a photo on Instagram of their happy moment, with a caption that read simply “Married.”

✨Married ✨

A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) on

Sister Jemima tweeted a more “colorful” message of how their life will become.

Another sister, Lola also shared a family photo of the day on Instagram:

More friends shared their photos, as well:

Congrats to a couple beautiful people ❤

A post shared by Darren Will (@smileoutofhell) on

Love these lovebirds and their love. Congratulations babes. ✨💖✨

A post shared by Tina Vaden (@darthvadenz) on

Badgley has been linked in the past with ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star Blake Lively and just before Domino, he dated Zoë Kravitz, Lenny’s daughter.

 

