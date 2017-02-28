Summer Of Love 50th Anniversary Concert Organizers To Reapply For Permits

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The producer of the Summer of Love 50th anniversary concert has stepped down from the event. Meanwhile, other organizers now will reapply for the permits needed to hold the concert in June.

Earlier this month, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department denied producer Boots Hughston a festival permit for the event in Golden Gate Park. Hughston appealed that decision but lost.

“I’ll step down. I’ll pass it onto some of the younger people that are on the council, let them promote the event. I’ve already booked the whole thing, set up the production already,” Hughston said.

And what happens next without Hughston?

“The first thing we will do is reapply for the permits. The appeals board said we could reapply, so that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

Haight-Ashbury business owner Sunshine Powers will apply for the permits, and she says the city needs to celebrate the Summer of Love.

“What happened here 50 years ago shaped us as a society,” Powers said.

The concert, if it happens, would be free.