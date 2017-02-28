Teen Arrested After Sharing Nude Photo Of Concord School Administrator

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after allegedly taking a nude recording of a Concord high school administrator at a fitness center in unincorporated Walnut Creek and uploading it to social media earlier this month, according to a spokesperson from the district.

The victim, Clayton Valley Charter High School Executive Director David Linzey, was in the locker room at the fitness center in the 2800 block of Jones Road on Feb. 20 when he was secretly recorded with a cellphone by the teen. The video was uploaded to Snapchat, CVCHS spokesman Mike McCey said.

McCey said the incident was reported to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office on Feb. 21 after it was discovered that several students had distributed still photos from the video to others on campus.

The teen that recorded the video, who is not being identified at this time, was arrested and cited today on suspicion of invasion of privacy before being released to his parents.

A statement from the district said, “CVCHS takes disciplinary issues seriously and we never comment publicly on any specific matter related to our students. We would encourage the media to respect the privacy of our students and to recognize that discipline is always confidential.”

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident and anyone with further information is encouraged to contact deputies at (925) 313-2600.

