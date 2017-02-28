SNAPSHOT POLL: Can Republicans and Democrats compromise on immigration? VOTE NOW!

University of California Releases Details On 113 Employee Sexual Misconduct Cases

February 28, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: Cases, Sexual Misconduct, UC, University of California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California says it investigated 113 cases of sexual misconduct at its 10 campuses over a three-year period prior to a series of scandals at UC Berkeley last year.

Details of the cases were released in hundreds of pages of documents because of a public records request made by The Associated Press and other media last April.

The 113 cases were filed against staff or faculty between Jan. 1, 2014 and April 6, 2016.

The UC said in a statement that about 58 percent of the cases came from complaints by staff members, while 35 percent were from student complaints. It said 7 percent of the cases involved sexual assault.

Berkeley faced criticism last year for its handling of a string of sexual harassment cases.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia