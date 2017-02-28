University of California Releases Details On 113 Employee Sexual Misconduct Cases

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California says it investigated 113 cases of sexual misconduct at its 10 campuses over a three-year period prior to a series of scandals at UC Berkeley last year.
Details of the cases were released in hundreds of pages of documents because of a public records request made by The Associated Press and other media last April.
The 113 cases were filed against staff or faculty between Jan. 1, 2014 and April 6, 2016.
The UC said in a statement that about 58 percent of the cases came from complaints by staff members, while 35 percent were from student complaints. It said 7 percent of the cases involved sexual assault.
Berkeley faced criticism last year for its handling of a string of sexual harassment cases.
