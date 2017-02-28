Van Crashes Into Alabama Mardi Gras Parade

GULF SHORES (CBS SF) – A van plowed into a high school band marching in a Mardi Gras parade in Alabama Tuesday, injuring several teenagers, according to eyewitnesses.

The incident took place at the Mardi Gras Day parade IN Gulf Shores, Ala.

A high school band was marching in the parade when a vehicle careened into the group.

An eyewitness said the vehicle was a white van with the word “MOAA” on it.

“I looked back and could see kids screaming and running,” one eyewitness said. “A van was running over them… I could see kids struck underneath the vehicle.

Other ones fleeing. Some just rolling behind it.”

She said the scene was one of chaos.

“People were running out of the parade trying to help pull the kids out from under the van,” the eyewitness said. “

She said the paramedics and firefighters arrived quickly to the scene to aid the injured band members.

“I know they are taking nine kids to the hospital,” the eyewitness said.