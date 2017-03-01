Britney Spears Shares Motivational Work Out On Social Media

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Maintaining her successful Las Vegas residency calls for remaining in tip-top shape, and Britney Spears eagerly shared the process (and results) of her fitness regimen on social media.

In a video she tweeted, the “Toxic” singer does a kind of resistance lunge under the watchful eye of a trainer. Donning a tiny workout getup, Spears looks fit and healthy, ready to take on whatever 2017 has in store. She simply captioned the video “Staying motivated.”

Before her workout, Spears shared a photo in the same outfit, posing in front of a mountain range. Her feet are perched on a picket fence and she’s sticking her tongue out—Britney is living her best life.

Blessed day 💜💜💜

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

