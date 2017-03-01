Dow Jones Soars Again To Record Levels

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Stocks soared again to historic levels Wednesday, closing above 21,000 points on the Dow Jones for the first time in exchange history.

The rally was being powered by President Donald Trump’s speech Tuesday night that reaffirmed plans to cut taxes and push for other business-friendly policies.

Traders were also preparing for one of the most anticipated IPOs in the last 14 months as shares of social media giant Snap Inc. are expected to hit the market on Thursday.

Snap was on track to price its initial public offering above its target of $14 to $16 a share. At $17 or $18 a share, the parent company of Snapchat would be valued at as much as $25 billion.

At the closing bell, the Dow stood at 21,115.42 up 303.18 points for the day.

Among the other big winners for the day was JPMorgan Chase and Exxon Mobil.