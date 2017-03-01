Golden State Bring Back Matt Barnes, Member Of ‘We Believe’ Warriors

(CBS SF) — After learning the severity of Kevin Durant’s knee injury, the Warriors turned to a familiar face for the final spot on the roster.

ESPN reported late Wednesday night that Golden State will sign Matt Barnes for the remainder of the season. The 36-year-old was a free agent after being released by the Sacramento Kings last week.

Barnes previously played two seasons with the Warriors and was a key member of the ‘We Believe’ team that knocked off the top seeded Dallas Mavericks in the 2007 playoffs.

Barnes posted on Instagram that he’s excited to finish what that group started and that getting the call to return to the Warriors was one of the happiest days in his life.

Former teammate Stephen Jackson immediately reached out to Barnes via text message to congratulate him on re-joining the Warriors.

With Durant sidelined for at least four weeks with a sprained MCL, Barnes provides the Warriors depth at small forward behind Andre Iguodala and rookie Patrick McCaw.

Prior to Durant’s injury, Golden State was going to sign veteran point guard Jose Calderon for the final roster spot after he cleared waivers. ESPN reported the team still plans to honor that commitment, but will quickly waive Calderon in order to sign Barnes.

Barnes played 54 games with the Kings this season. He averaged 7.6 ppg, and 5.5 rpg. in just over 25 minutes per game.