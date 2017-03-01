Durant Out At Least 4 Weeks With Knee Injury After Warriors Lose In DC

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday that All-Star forward Kevin Durant is out “indefinitely” after injuring his left knee during Tuesday’s loss against the Washington Wizards.
Durant left Tuesday’s game with the injury early in the first quarter. According to a team statement, a MRI revealed Durant suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise.
The team said Durant will be re-evaluated in four weeks. While there is no timetable for his return, the Warriors have not ruled out Durant returning before the end of the regular season.
Golden State clinched a playoff berth after a win Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
According to multiple reports, the team is expected to sign veteran forward Matt Barnes, who previously played for the Warriors in 2006-2007.
The Warriors next game is in Chicago against the Bulls on Thursday night.