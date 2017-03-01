Pelosi Calls On AG Jeff Sessions To Resign After Lying Under Oath

March 1, 2017 8:46 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign for allegedly lying under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee about his meetings with Russian officials.

“Now, after lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the Attorney General must resign. Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign. There must be an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal and financial connections to the Russians,” Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Pelosi said during the confirmation hearing, Sessions told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he did not have communications with the Russians.

“We now know that statement is false,” Pelosi said.

Justice Department officials have confirmed to CBS News that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had two contacts with Russian envoy Sergey Kislyak during the presidential campaign. The Washington Post first reported the meetingson Wednesday.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) weighed in on social media Wednesday night, also calling for Sessions resignation as well as a Congressional investigation into Russia.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.

