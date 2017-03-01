PwC Accountants Involved In Oscar Flub Not Returning

March 1, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Academy Awards, Award Show, Best Picture, Brian Cullinan, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Martha Ruiz, Mistake, Oscar, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, PwC, Warren Beatty

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — The president of the film academy says the two accountants responsible for the ‘Best-Picture’ flub during Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony will never return to the Oscar show.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs announced that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ relationship with Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), the accounting firm responsible for the integrity of the awards, remains under review.

Boone Isaacs broke her silence Wednesday following what is said to be the “biggest blunder” in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards.

PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz (pictured above) were responsible for the winners’ envelopes at Sunday’s Oscar show. Cullinan tweeted a photo of Emma Stone from backstage minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture. Boone Isaacs said Cullinan’s distraction caused the error.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia