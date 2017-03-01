PwC Accountants Involved In Oscar Flub Not Returning

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — The president of the film academy says the two accountants responsible for the ‘Best-Picture’ flub during Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony will never return to the Oscar show.
Cheryl Boone Isaacs announced that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ relationship with Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), the accounting firm responsible for the integrity of the awards, remains under review.
Boone Isaacs broke her silence Wednesday following what is said to be the “biggest blunder” in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards.
PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz (pictured above) were responsible for the winners’ envelopes at Sunday’s Oscar show. Cullinan tweeted a photo of Emma Stone from backstage minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture. Boone Isaacs said Cullinan’s distraction caused the error.
