Video: Rat Rides The Escalator At BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Passengers at the 24th Street/Mission BART station in San Francisco may be keeping an eye out for friends of an unwelcome visitor to the train platform.
Video posted recently on YouTube shows a large rat riding the down escalator. It was posted by user “boxdabunny” on February 9.
In the video, the hefty rodent bounces up the escalator as it nears the platform. It was unknown whether the rat ever made it onto a train.
Some Bay Area Rapid Transit stations have attained notoriety for their often filthy conditions.
BART released a survey in January showing customer satisfaction at a 20-year low. The agency is also wrestling with a slump in ridership and is considering options to make up for the lost revenue, including service cutbacks.