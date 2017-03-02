Mountain View Private School May Get Windfall With Snapchat Investment

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Social media company Snapchat went public Thursday, and a private school in Mountain View could be getting a huge payout thanks to an early investment.

The company — which now goes by the name Snap, Inc. — rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning.

The stock soared, with the company is now valued at a whopping $22 billion.

Thursday afternoon, administrators at Mountain View’s Saint Francis High were sharing the good news with staff and faculty. On paper, they’ve just made millions of dollars.

Just like anyone who comes into a lot of money, questions are swirling about what happens next.

So far, snapchat is having a spectacular IPO, opening at $17 and soaring to $24 dollars a share.

Snap, Inc. Is currently valued at $33 billion dollars, which puts it on par with Target and the Marriott Hotel chain.

The companys connection with St. Francis High dates bạck to 2012.

A parent at the school named of Barry Eggers convinced the school’s investment fund to get in early.

Eggers is a partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, which was also an early backer of Snapchat.

In a blog post, Eggers said he came home from work one day five years ago and saw his kids laughing and engrossed in this new app called Snapchat.

It is unclear exactly how much money St. Francis put into the tech company.

One report by Yahoo Finance says St. Francis bought $15,000 worth of shares early on, which would now be worth tens of millions.

But according to “The information,” a San Francisco based tech news site, the school has a much larger stake.

That website reported the school invested $15.2 million worth of early shares, which would mean the investment is worth $3.2 billion dollars.

Some clarity will be provided by St. Francis Thursday afternoon when school administrators are scheduled to make a public statement at 1 p.m.