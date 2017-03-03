Arnold Schwarzenegger Terminates From ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

(CBS SF) – Arnold Schwarzenegger has decided to no longer take on the hosting duties for NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” due to President Trump’s involvement with the show.

The former California Governor tells Empire Magazine Mr. Trump has given the show a bad reputation, even though Trump is still an executive producer.

“When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people (started) boycotting it,” Schwarzenegger said.

“Under the circumstances I don’t want to do it again,” he said. “It’s not about the show, because everyone I ran into came up to me and said ‘I love the show … but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump’s name I’m outta there!’”

During the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, President Trump called the show a “total disaster” since Schwarzenegger took over as host. He also said the ratings went “right down the tubes.” “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can” he told the audience.

A Twitter war erupted between Schwarzenegger and the President of the United States. Schwarzenegger tweeted a video that captioned “The National Prayer Breakfast?” He suggested he and Trump should switch jobs since Trump is “such an expert in ratings.”

The reality show debuted to 4.95 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults between 18-49, dropping 44% in the key demographic from the series’ debut last year.

“Even if asked [to do it again] I would decline,” said Schwarzenegger. “With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”

