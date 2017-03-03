Dump Truck Slams Into Overpass; Commute Delays On 101

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A dump truck slammed into a Highway 101 overpass late Thursday night, damaging the structure and forcing two lanes to be closed during the Friday morning commute, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the driver forgot to lower the back of the truck after dumping off a load at a nearby roadway construction site at 10:52 p.m. near the Embarcadero Road overpass.
He drove forward on the highway and slammed into the overpass, heavily damaging the structure. A Caltrans structure engineer was expected to arrive Friday morning to determine the safety of the overpass.
The CHP said that two lanes would be closed on the major freeway until noon.
The driver struck his head on the steering wheel at the time of the crash, authorities said. His condition was not available on Friday morning.