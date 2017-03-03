E. Coli Outbreak Hospitalizes 11 Children In 5 States

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An E.coli outbreak that may stem from a soy-based nut butter has made a dozen people ill across the United States, including four people in California. Two of the cases reported impacted minors in Santa Clara County, according to state health officials.
Santa Clara Department of Public Health’s Joy Alexiou confirmed that two of the four California cases occurred in Santa Clara County. Alexiou said both individuals are under the age of 18 and both have recovered from their illnesses.
“All four California patients reported eating I.M. Healthy brand Creamy SoyNut Butter in the week before becoming ill,” the California Department of Public Health reported Friday.
Now, the CDPH is warning consumers not to eat I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter or granola coated with SoyNut Butter due to a possible E. coli contamination.
Dr. Karen Smith, California Department of Public Health director warned that children, in particular, should not consume these products. And that anyone who has the products should dispose of them immediately.
The company has issued a voluntary recall and the CDC is investigating the outbreak.
By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.