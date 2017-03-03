Food, Fuel, And Mail Airlifted To Stranded Big Sur Residents

March 3, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Big Sur, Caltrans, Highway 1, Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge

BIG SUR (CBS SF) — Residents in Big Sur who have been stranded by landslides on state Highway 1 and the collapsing Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge received airlifted food, pet food, fuel and mail via a helicopter Friday morning.

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services delivered the supplies to the Big Sur Multi-Agency Facility at Pfeiffer State Park, 25 miles south of Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge was closed on Feb. 15 after crews found too much movement and fracturing. Highway 1 has been afflicted with closures for weeks due to landslides from recent storms.

Currently the 63-mile stretch of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Notleys Landing is closed, leaving many residents stuck in the area.

Highway 1 is expected to reopen at Gorda, Notleys Landing and Ragged Point on March 13, according to the Department of Transportation, but Paul’s Slide will remain closed until March 17.

Drilling at Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge is scheduled for March 17, after which it will be rebuilt.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia