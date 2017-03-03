Hundreds Mourns Deputy Killed In Jail Parking Lot Accident

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across California gathered Friday to say farewell to an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a jail parking lot accident.

Deputy Michael Foley, who died after he was hit by a prisoner bus at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin last week. He was first deputy to die while on duty in 18 years.

The services started with a procession that began at the Oakmont Mortuary in Lafayette and continued to the Concord Pavilion where the funeral was held.

A procession traveled through the streets. At one point, it made its way beneath a giant American flag which was hoisted up by two fire trucks.

Sgt Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s office said you never forget days like this.

“Anybody that can do 40 years like this and still get up every morning and still be motivated and energetic and the hardest working guy on your shift is a pretty amazing character,” said Kelly. “It just goes to show the type of person he was.”

Deputy Mike Foley's casket enters the Concord Pavilion.

Foley, 60, worked in law enforcement for 37 years, including 29 years in the Concord Police Department and nine years with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

He was struck by an inmate bus at the transportation yard behind the jail near Broder Boulevard at about 6 a.m. on Feb. 22 as he was walking across the parking lot, according to sheriff’s officials.

It was dark at the time of the accident and apparently the deputy who was driving the bus didn’t see Foley and Foley didn’t see the bus, which was traveling at about 15 mph, sheriff’s officials said.

Foley is survived by his wife Tammie of 25 years, his son Michael and his daughter Tonya.

His son is 18 and has already said he wants to pursue a career in law enforcement like his dad and his grandfather.

A reception will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Concord Senior Center.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family but was no longer accepting donations as of Friday after exceeding its goal. The page raised almost $23,000.

