Katy Perry Shares Super Short Hairstyle On Instagram

Short hair, don't care... March 3, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: hairstyle, Instagram, Katy Perry

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – After recently debuting her new blonde locks for her first single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” Katy Perry took things one step further and got a dramatic haircut. She showed off her newly shorn hair on Instagram Friday.

In two videos she posted, Perry revealed her new transformation from shoulder length to fade. “✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️,” she wrote about her new haircut.

In the second video, Perry briefly interviewed her stylist Chris McMillan about the new cut. He admitted he’s been wanting to give her a fade ever since he first met her. “I WASNT READY TILL NOW,” she captioned the post.

I WASNT READY TILL NOW

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia