Lucasfilm Announce Fourth Season For ‘Star Wars Rebels’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The locally produced animated series Star Wars Rebels will get another season, confirms San Francisco-based Lucasfilm. With production underway, the series is set to return for a fourth season on DisneyXD at the end of the year.

“The team behind Star Wars Rebels delivers epic storytelling that has captivated fans of all ages across the globe. We’re excited to continue sharing the journey of these fan-favorite rebels with our audience in the fall.” Marc Buhaj, senior vice president, programming and general manager, DisneyXD said.

The series has been nominated by the Writers Guild of America for Best Animation, nominated twice by the Critics Choice Television Awards and won Best Sound Editing by Motion Picture Sound Editors.

Returning cast members to season 3 include Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall as Hera, Steve Blum as Zeb, Tiya Sircar as Sabine, Taylor Gray as Ezra, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex, David Oyelowo as Agent Kallus, Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, Sam Witwer as Maul, Tom Baker as Bendu, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. Mikkelsen happens to be the older brother of Mads Mikkelsen who played Galen Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Possible storylines for season 4 will be a hot topic at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Orlando Florida this coming April.

