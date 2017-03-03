Alleged ‘Geisha Dolls’ Bandits Arrested In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three teenage suspects in San Jose’s “Geisha Dolls” crime spree that targeted South Bay markets, gas stations and liquor stores have been arrested, authorities announced Friday.

The trio — two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — was dubbed “Geisha Dolls” based on their disguises during the earlier part of their string. They are suspected of committing at least 12 armed robberies since October 23, 2016.

Investigators said that during the robberies the suspects would threaten the clerks, while demanding money. Some of the victims were pistol-whipped during the commission of the robberies.

The coordinated investigation by Robbery Detectives included interviewing victims and witnesses, gathering physical evidence, and conducting surveillance.

During the investigation, detectives had identified a person of interest. Further investigation led to the identification of two additional suspects, the 16-year-old and one of the 17-year-olds.

After a Jan. 25th armed robbery of an Arco AM/PM, officers immediately followed up on leads and arrested a juvenile suspect at his residence. Patrol officers conducted a search of the residence and found evidence linking the teen to the robbery.

Robbery detectives were alerted to the arrest and recognized the suspect from their investigation of the “Geisha Dolls” robbery crew. Their search of teh suspect’s home uncovered linking him to 12 robberies. The 17-year-old juvenile was booked into custody at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

On February 14, members of the Metro unit located and arrested the two other suspects.

Persons with information regarding the robberies are urged to contact Detective Hernandez #3898 or Detective Constantin #3890 of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.